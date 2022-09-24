Sedgley are aiming to build on their FA Cup success

2022 / Vitality FA Cup 1sr Round Qualifying / Norton Canes Ladies FC v SGUFC / 5s Pavilion / Hednesford.

United were far superior in their first qualifying round tie against Norton Canes last weekend as they thrashed the hosts 14-0.

Player-manager Sam-Taylor Whitehead was on the scoresheet along with Nicola Finlay, Shannon Hayes, Amy Botfish, Katie Moore, Alicia Bailey, Nelly Severin, Ashlea Follows and Megan Hawley.

A home clash against Hereford Pegasus awaits in the next round but for now, the focus is back on matters in West Midlands Division One South.

They will hope to make it two wins from two outings in the league as they travel to Knowle.

Bewdley Town, in the same division, are similarly aiming to follow up on their Cup exploits.

Following a 7-0 triumph over Westfields, they host Kingfisher in the league.

Kidderminster Harriers are due for a special outing against Sutton Coldfield Town.

Harriers are at Aggborough for the weekend and expecting to have a bumper crowd of more than 1,000 for the game.

It is their first time playing at Aggborough and entry is free for the 2pm encounter.

Boss David Healey said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the whole community in to see just how great a spectacle this game is going to be in front of a packed house.

“The emotions and interest that the Lionesses’ Euro win garnered was superb and we want to keep that momentum going”

Harriers have won one and drawn one in the West Midlands Premier so far.

Lichfield City, meanwhile, are out to return to winning ways as they take on Solihull Sporting.

Also in league action, Villa are out to build on their superb opening day triumph over Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.

They travel to Leicester City while Birmingham City, in the Women’s Championship, go up against Coventry United.

A battle of the early bottom two in West Midlands Division One South will see either Darlaston Town or Lichfield City Reserves get off the mark.

At the other end of pile, Walsall are looking to build on their bright start as they host Wyrley.

Walsall Wood make the trip to Port Vale.

The determining round of the Women’s National League Cup sees Stourbridge look to upset the odds against Huddersfield Town from the division above.

The Glassgirls may fancy their chances considering they sit atop National One Midlands five games in.

Wolves are also on the road in the cup as they go to Northampton Town.

Dan McNamara’s side are unbeaten so far this term.

Albion are at home in the cup as they welcome Northern Premier counterparts Liverpool Feds to Keys Park.

Sporting Khalsa have an interesting home tie against Durham Cestria.

The visitors are sixth in the National One North table while Khalsa are seventh in National One Midlands.