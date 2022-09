When does the transfer window shut? Time and business at Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall

Wolves, West Brom, Villa and Walsall looking to wrap up final day deals

The final hours of the summer transfer window are being played around midweek fixtures, with 10 clubs in action on Wednesday evening and one game (Leicester vs Man Utd (on deadline day itself.

The Express & Star will be brining you the latest transfer news on deadline day as clubs make last-minute additions to their squads and other players head out the exit door.

What time does the transfer window close?

For Premier League and EFL clubs the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday.

Wolves transfers

Arrivals

Nathan Collins (Burnley)

Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon)

Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart)

Departures

Conor Carty (Released)

Pascal Estrada (Released)

Marcal (Released)

Raphael Nya (Released)

Jamie Pardington (Released)

John Ruddy (Released)

Romain Saiss (Released)

Faisu Sangare (Released)

Ki-Jana Hoever (PSV (loan)

Ryan Giles (Middlesbrough - loan)

Bendeguz Bolla (Grasshoppers - loan)

Louie Moulden (Solihull - loan)

Dion Sanderson (Birmingham - loan)

Meritan Shabani (Grasshoppers)

Renat Dadashov (Grasshoppers)

Taylor Perry (Cheltenham - loan)

Fabio Silva (Anderlecht - loan)

Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool - loan)

Nigel Lonwijk (Plymouth - loan)

Conor Coady (Everton - loan)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Jordao (CD Santa Clara - loan)

Patrick Cutrone (Como 1907)

Luke Cundle (Swansea - loan)

Aston Villa transfers

Arrivals

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Robin Olsen (Roma)

Rory Wilson (Rangers)

Ludwig Augustinsson (Sevilla - loan)

Ewan Simpson (Hearts)

Departures

Indiana Vassilev (Inter Miami - loan)

Matt Targett (Newcastle)

Conor Hourihane (Released)

Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split)

Trezeguet (Trabzonspor)

Viljami Sinisalo (Burton - loan)

Finn Azaz (Plymouth - loan)

Louie Barry (MK Dons - loan)

Wesley (Levante - loan)

Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Cardiff - loan)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

Aaron Ramsey (Norwich - loan)

Kaine Kesler Hayden (Huddersfield - loan)

Keinan Davis (Watford - loan)

Bertrand Traore (Istanbul Basaksehir - loan)

Kortney Hause (Watford - loan)

Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock - loan)

West Brom transfers

Arrivals

Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Jed Wallace (Millwall)

John Swift (Reading)

Departures

Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough - loan)

Callum Morton (Fleetwood)

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

Saul Shotton (Hanley Town)

MacKenzie Lamb (Peterborough United)

Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City)

Quevin Castro (Burton - loan)

Josh Griffiths (Portsmouth - loan)

Caleb Taylor (Cheltenham - loan)

Andy Carroll (Released)

Mark Chidi (Released)

Zak Delaney (Released)

Kevin Joshua (Released)

Leon MacHisa (Released)

Daniel Ngoma (Released)

Jamie Soule (Released)

Aurio Teixeira (Released)

Owen Windsor (Released)

Walsall transfers

Arrivals

Andy Williams (Cheltenham)

Timmy Abraham (Fulham)

Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers)

Oisin McEntee (Newcastle)

Joe Riley (Carlisle United)

Isaac Hutchinson (Derby County)

Brandon Comley (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers)

Adam Przybek (Wycombe Wanderers)

Taylor Allen (Forest Green Rovers)

Owen Evans (Cheltenham)

Tom Knowles (Yeovil Town)

Danny Johnson (Mansfield Town - loan)

Fynn Clarke (Norwich - loan)

Douglas James-Taylor (Stoke - loan)

Liam Bennett (Cambridge - loan)

Departures

Lee Tomlin (Doncaster Rovers)

Jack Rose (Sutton United)

Rory Holden (Port Vale)

Zak Mills (Boston United)

Tom Leak (Kidderminster)

Joe Willis (Stafford Rangers)

Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford)

Devante Rodney (Rochdale)

Brendan Kiernan (Grimsby Town - loan)

Rollin Menayese (Hartlepool - loan)

Sam Perry (Yeovil Town - loan)

Joe Foulkes (Kidderminster - loan)