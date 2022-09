Out the door: All the outoings from across Wolves, West Brom, Villa and Walsall

A number of players have departed

Not much thought is given to those who have to make way at clubs.

Across our four clubs there have been many heading for the exit door this summer, some permanently and some temporarily.

Here is a break down of all the departures:

Wolves

Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest - £42.5 million

Ruben Vinagre to Sporting Lisbon - £9 million

Romain Saiss to Besiktas - Free

Marcal to Botafogo - Free

John Ruddy to Birmingham City - Free

Patrick Cutrone to Como - Nominal fee

Renat Dashadov to Grasshopper - Free

Conor Coady to Everton - Loan

Fabio Silva to Anderlecht - Loan

Ki-Jana Hoever to PSV - Loan

Bruno Jordao to Santa Clara - Loan

Luke Cundle to Swansea - Loan

Louie Moulden to Solihull Moors - Loan

West Brom

Sam Johnstone to Crystal Palace - Free

Romaine Sawyers to Cardiff - Free

Alex Mowatt to Middlesbrough - Loan

Cedric Kipre to Cardiff - Loan

Andy Carroll - Released

Walsall

Lee Tomlin to Doncaster - Free

Jack Rose to Sutton - Free

Rory Holden to Port Vale - Free

Zak Mills to Boston - Free

Tom Leak to Kidderminster - Free

Joe Willis to Stafford Rangers - Free

Emmanuel Osadebe to Bradford - Undisclosed

Devante Rodney to Rochdale - Undisclosed

Brendan Kiernan to Grimsby - Loan

Rollin Menayese to Hartlepool - Loan

Sam Perry to Yeovil - Loan

Joe Foulkes to Kidderminster - Loan

Villa

Carny Chukwuemeka to Chelsea - £20 million

Matt Targett to Newcastle - £15 million

Trezeguet to Trabzonspor - £3 million

Anwar El Ghazi to PSV - £2.5 million

Lovre Kalinic to Hadjuk Split - Free

Conor Hourihane to Derby - Free

Bertrand Traore to Basakeshir - Loan

Wesley to Levante - Loan

Kourtney Hause to Watford - Loan

Keinan Davis to Watford - Loan