Aston Villa agree initial £13m deal with Wolves for Leander Dendoncker

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers has their shot saved by Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Steven Gerrard is keen to bolster his midfield ranks and the clubs have agreed a fee worth an initial £13million for the Belgium international.

Dendoncker, who can also play in defence, has made 159 appearances since joining Wolves four years ago.

He will now travel to Bodymoor Heath to undergo a medical ahead of completing the move.

Villa are also in the market for a defender and are rivalling Wolves for the signing of West Ham’s Craig Dawson.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson could depart, while there are also doubts over the future of Douglas Luiz after Gerrard hinted the Brazil international could make a deadline day exit in the wake of Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Club sources have since stressed Luiz is not for sale but with his contract due to expire next summer, a hefty bid could change that stance. Arsenal are reported to be considering an approach.

Wolves could now swoop for Metz midfielder Boubacar Traoré who has been on their radar all summer.