£150m plus spent: All the Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa signings so far

The large majority have arrived at the Poundland Bescot Stadium with Walsall's squad undergoing an overhaul.
The most money has been spent at Molineux - however, there is plenty of time left before the deadline.
Here is a breakdown of how much has been spent and how has come in.
Wolves (£112.4 million)
Nathan Collins - £20 million
Goncalo Guedes - £27 million
Matheus Nunes - £38 million
Hwang Hee-Chan - £12 million
Sasa Kaladjdzic - £15.4 million
West Brom (£300k)
John Swift - Free
Jed Wallace - Free
Okay Yokuslu - Free
Brandon Thomas-Asante (£300k)
Walsall (Undisclosed)
Andy Williams - Free
Timmy Abraham - Free
Peter Clarke - Free
Oisin McEntee - Free
Joe Riley - Free
Isaac Hutchinson - Free
Brandon Comley - Free
Liam Gordon - Free
Adam Przybek - Free
Taylor Allen - Free
Owen Evans - Free
Tom Knowles - Undisclosed
Danny Johnson - Loan
Flynn Clarke - Loan
Douglas James-Taylor - Loan
Liam Bennett - Loan
Danny Cashman - Loan
Aston Villa (46.2 million)
Diego Carlos £26 million
Philippe Coutinho - £17.2 million
Robin Olson - £3 million
Ludwig Augustinsson - Loan
Boubacar Kamara - Free
TOTAL - £158.9