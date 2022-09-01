Notification Settings

£150m plus spent: All the Wolves, West Brom, Walsall and Aston Villa signings so far

Wolves, West Brom, Aston Villa and Walsall have made 31 signings between them this summer.

All the signings from Wolves, West Brom, Saddlers and Villa

The large majority have arrived at the Poundland Bescot Stadium with Walsall's squad undergoing an overhaul.

The most money has been spent at Molineux - however, there is plenty of time left before the deadline.

Here is a breakdown of how much has been spent and how has come in.

Wolves (£112.4 million)

Nathan Collins - £20 million

Goncalo Guedes - £27 million

Matheus Nunes - £38 million

Hwang Hee-Chan - £12 million

Sasa Kaladjdzic - £15.4 million

West Brom (£300k)

John Swift - Free

Jed Wallace - Free

Okay Yokuslu - Free

Brandon Thomas-Asante (£300k)

Walsall (Undisclosed)

Andy Williams - Free

Timmy Abraham - Free

Peter Clarke - Free

Oisin McEntee - Free

Joe Riley - Free

Isaac Hutchinson - Free

Brandon Comley - Free

Liam Gordon - Free

Adam Przybek - Free

Taylor Allen - Free

Owen Evans - Free

Tom Knowles - Undisclosed

Danny Johnson - Loan

Flynn Clarke - Loan

Douglas James-Taylor - Loan

Liam Bennett - Loan

Danny Cashman - Loan

Aston Villa (46.2 million)

Diego Carlos £26 million

Philippe Coutinho - £17.2 million

Robin Olson - £3 million

Ludwig Augustinsson - Loan

Boubacar Kamara - Free

TOTAL - £158.9

