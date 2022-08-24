Carabao Cup R3 draw: Wolves and Aston Villa face Premier League opposition

Carabao Cup draw

Bruno Lage's men will get the chance for revenge after their opening day defeat at Elland Road after a 2-1 win over Preston last night.

The Wolves boss and United's Jesse Marsch were involved in an angry confrontation at the end of the game with the Leeds boss recently sending an unanswered email to Lage about the incident.

Meanwhile Steven Gerrard's men will be underdogs as they travel to Old Trafford for a place in the fourth round.

Villa have had a disappointing start to the season, but will be looking for cup success following their 4-1 victory at Bolton on Tuesday night.