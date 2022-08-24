Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carabao Cup R3 draw: Wolves and Aston Villa face Premier League opposition

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished: Comments

Wolves will face Leeds United at Molineux while Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round.

Carabao Cup draw
Carabao Cup draw

Bruno Lage's men will get the chance for revenge after their opening day defeat at Elland Road after a 2-1 win over Preston last night.

The Wolves boss and United's Jesse Marsch were involved in an angry confrontation at the end of the game with the Leeds boss recently sending an unanswered email to Lage about the incident.

Meanwhile Steven Gerrard's men will be underdogs as they travel to Old Trafford for a place in the fourth round.

Villa have had a disappointing start to the season, but will be looking for cup success following their 4-1 victory at Bolton on Tuesday night.

All ties will be played week commencing November 7.

Football
Sport
Aston Villa
Wolves
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News