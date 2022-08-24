Black country star Ebony Salmon handed England call-up

Ebony Salmon

The 21-year-old former Gornal Colts player, from Kingswinford, has been selected in Sarina Wiegman’s first squad since England won the European Championships.

She won her only cap in February 2021, playing the last six minutes of a 6-0 friendly victory over Northern Ireland, but has been with the squad again since without making it on to the pitch.

At the time, dad Owen – who was her coach at Gornal – said: “It was an unbelievable moment, watching Ebony run on the pitch to make her debut. There was a lot of emotion, obviously.”

Fellow striker Ellen White netted a hat-trick during Salmon’s appearance 18 months ago, but England’s record goalscorer announced her retirement in the wake of this summer’s Euros glory.

Elsewhere, Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby are both missing due to injury.

Winger Kelly, scorer of the extra-time winner against Germany that clinched Euros glory for the Lionesses at Wembley on July 31, sustained a problem during Manchester City's Champions League qualifying loss to Real Madrid on Sunday, while Chelsea's Kirby has been nursing a foot issue.

England boss Wiegman, whose side have a double-header of World Cup qualifiers against Austria away on September 3 and Luxembourg in Stoke three days later, told a press conference regarding the pair: "They're OK.

"Chloe, it's just a small thing but it's too early to bring her in and let her play. Against Real Madrid she had to go out, I think something with her leg. It's not too bad. I think it won't take too long.