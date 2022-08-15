Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Calls for EFL clubs to roll-out mandatory sexual consent training

By Thomas ParkesFootballPublished:

Calls have been made for all clubs within the English Football League (EFL) should roll out mandatory sexual consent training after the Premier League did so.

West Midlands Victims Commissioner Nicky Brennan said those in the Championship, League One and League Two should follow suit over the decision.

Ms Brennan said the roll-out would see over 1,500 players and staff receive the training in order to help challenge negative male attitudes towards women.

The move would affect the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, and Walsall FC across the region.

She said: “The Premier League should be commended for taking action to educate the young men who play in the division.

“But the Premier League is really only the beginning. We need all players and staff in the English Football League to follow suit and lead the way in training their young men in how to treat women and girls.

“If the big clubs can do it I believe it will act as a catalyst for other organisations to do so too.”

The hope is that as more organisations with high profile reputations take steps to combat negative attitudes then others will do so too.

Football
Sport
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News