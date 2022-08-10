EFL Round 2 draw: Wolves to host Preston, West Brom set to travel to Derby

EFL Cup

Bruno Lage's men will be looking for a deep cup run this season and will start strong favourites against the Championship club.

Should West Brom get past Sheffield United on Thursday night, they will face Derby County at Pride Park.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will be looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat at Bournemouth and will travel to Bolton.

Walsall will face League One outfit Charlton at the Poundland Stadium.

Michael Flynn's side will fancy their chances of an upset after winning their opening three games of the season.