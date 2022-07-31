'Thank you for making a nation proud': Midlands football clubs hail Lionesses

Wolves tweeted: "A remarkable and inspirational achievement! Thank you for making a nation proud, @Lionesses."
A remarkable and inspirational achievement!— Wolves (@Wolves) July 31, 2022
Thank you for making a nation proud, @Lionesses.
💛🏴 https://t.co/TVWsiKRJtj
West Bromwich Albion posted: "Inspirational. Worthy champions. Get in there, @Lionesses"
Inspirational 🤩— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 31, 2022
Worthy champions. Get in there, @Lionesses 🏆 https://t.co/BsqbVu4nzR
Aston Villa Women said: "HISTORY! Congratulations to @hannahhampton_ & the @Lionesses - #WEURO2022 champions!"
𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬! 🥳— Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) July 31, 2022
Congratulations to @hannahhampton_ & the @Lionesses - #WEURO2022 champions! 🏴🏆 https://t.co/5edXTRs5Ls
Villa also tweeted: "European Champions. Congratulations on an achievement that will live forever, @hannahhampton_ and the @Lionesses!"
European Champions. 🏴— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 31, 2022
Congratulations on an achievement that will live forever, @HannahHampton_ and the @Lionesses! 💜 pic.twitter.com/ZBxYVuHQ7y
AFC Telford's post was to the point: "Congratulations @Lionesses. Champions"
Congratulations @Lionesses— AFC Telford United (@telfordutd) July 31, 2022
Champions🏆 🏴 https://t.co/gJH5jEMIZK
Kidderminster Harriers tweeted: "What an incredible achievement! History makers! Congratulations, @Lionesses!"
What an incredible achievement! History makers!— Kidderminster Harriers 🦅 (@khfcofficial) July 31, 2022
Congratulations, @Lionesses! 👏👏 https://t.co/XN7LaFhJ8w
Birmingham City posted: "They’ve done it! Congratulations, @Lionesses!"
They’ve done it! 🏆🏴— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 31, 2022
Congratulations, @Lionesses! 🙌 https://t.co/Ae3B1uRCHG
Halesowen Town added to the plaudits with : "It's home, congratulations @Lionesses #EuroChampions #England"
It's home, congratulations @lionesses #EuroChampions #England 🏴 pic.twitter.com/5N46CZ1jtZ— Halesowen Town FC (@halesowentownfc) July 31, 2022