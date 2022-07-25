England's Fran Kirby is keeping her feet on the ground for Euros semi-final

England's Fran Kirby during a training session at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 England media day at The Lensbury, Teddington. Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2022 England. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to FA restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the FA. No editing except cropping.. England attacker Fran Kirby

A dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over Spain on Wednesday has added to the growing sense of momentum, with the last-four showdown with Sweden set to be screened in Trafalgar Square for up to 5,000 supporters.

Some of the celebrations after Georgia Stanway’s sensational winner at the Amex – and again at full-time – were reminiscent of the scenes produced by England’s men’s team last summer.

While Gareth Southgate’s side fell at the final hurdle, the Lionesses are determined to go all the way and Kirby is acutely aware of the strain being placed on people by the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “As the tournament has grown, we have been walking down the river and seen people leaning over and going, ‘Well done, girls – we’re supporting you!’

“It’s great and not something we have been used to in terms of the level the Women’s Super League creates compared to this, it’s incredible. Hopefully we are giving the country something to smile about and to be proud of in terms of the way we are playing and the way we have been playing.

“The other thing is that if we get the chance to win in the semi-final and get through to the final, I think it will be incredible for people in this country to have something to celebrate and enjoy. We want to do that as much as possible.

“As much as we want to win, we want to put a smile on people’s faces. They may be going through a hard time in terms of the fuel costs and the cost of living now, so hopefully we can give people an escape for 90-plus minutes when they turn their TVs on.

“We want them to have something to cheer about, something to watch and they will see how passionately we play for this country. Hopefully it gives them a sense of pride and they can switch off from everything that is going on.”

England were six minutes away from exiting their home tournament in the quarter-finals before Ella Toone’s late volley at the end of normal time.

While even boss Sarina Wiegman got carried away in the heat of moment at the final whistle, Kirby insists she is staying calm, having now reached the last four of a major tournament with the Lionesses for a fourth time in a row.

It means the Chelsea star is not yet allowing herself to dream of lifting silverware at Wembley in a week’s time.