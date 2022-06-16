Fans in good spirits ahead of England Women's match against Belgium at Molineux

Dirk Carleer and Jean-Francois Deville from Belgium

Tonight's match against Belgium - who will also feature at Euro 2022 - is the first of three friendlies before England kick off the Euros against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Market sellers who have been in the city for the festival of England football were out again chatting with locals.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 15/06/2022..Pics at the Molineux and City Centre, ahead of Englands Women Fc V Belgium. Peter Stead from Ireland..

They reported good trade over the week, and a friendly atmosphere in the area.

Peter Stead, 82 and from Ireland, was out selling flags before the game.

He said: "I come down to the games as and when it takes me while I am over in England from Ireland.

"I think the women's team are doing great.

"I think they have got a real good chance in the Euros.

"They represent us better than the men, I don't know what the answer is with them.

"They have to go forward more, there's no bottle in them."

The England Lionesses have also been given royal support by the president of the Football Association and Duke of Cambridge Prince William.

He joined the England women’s team at a training session at St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent to wish the team well before their game against Belgium.

Belgium supporters Dirk Carleer and Jean Francois Deville travelled over just for the game.

Jean said: "We watch the women in almost every game.

"We came over today, I was last here around six years ago for a Wolves game.

"We are stopping at a hotel tonight then heading back tomorrow.

"I don't think we will do well in the Euros, maximum second round.

"I think England or Holland will win it personally."