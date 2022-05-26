Cup hero Reynolds saves best until last in Wolverhampton Sunday League

Dog & Partridge celebrate winning the Harry Round Cup after a 1-0 victory over Old Bush Athletic Blues on Friday

Appearing in their second final of the campaign, Dog & Partridge just got the better of Old Bush Athletic Blues to win the Harry Round Cup.

There wasn’t much in terms of goalmouth action in the first half, with the best chance falling to Leo Head, who did everything right but somehow the ball was steered past the post by an it stretched foot from the Old Bush goalkeeper.

Dog & Partridge – helped by the superb Josh Cook in midfield – started to get on top after half-time, forcing a number of set pieces which his side could not take advantage of. The breakthrough finally arrived deep into the second half when a sloppy pass out of the Old Bush defence was seized upon by Saul Wagstaffe, who twisted and turned past two defenders before finding the bottom right corner of the goal.

There would be more drama in the closing stages as Old Bush attempted to breach the Dog & Partridge defence well marshalled by captain Tyrone Head.

The one chance Old Bush did get late on fell six yards out, only for goalkeeper Jamie Reynolds to make a remarkable save at point-blank range, earning himself the man-of-the-match award. Old Bush’s frustration boiled over late on as they were reduced to 10 men and Dog & Partridge clung on to lift the trophy.

n The Wolverhampton & District Sunday League's last final of the season is played tomorrow night at Wolverhampton Casuals' Brinsford Lane ground.

The Charity Cup final will be contested between Codsall Legions Sundats and Warstones Wanderers.