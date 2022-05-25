Codsall Middle School starlets pull on Wolves shirt at Watford

Left to right;Seb, Arjan, Monte, Joe, Tyler-James, Ruben and Iestyn.

The route to the final saw the seven Year 6 pupils from Codsall Middle School win a qualifying tournament at Aldersley against a host of schools from Wolverhampton, South Staffordshire and Telford.

They then played a final against Elston Hall at Compton, which they won to secure their place in the final in Watford.

Placed in a tough group against Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City and Manchester United, they fell to three unfortunate losses before a highlight 2-0 win over United, which saw them finish third in the group.

PE teacher Alex Tatton said: "As a school we are so proud of the achievement of the boys. To qualify as one of the top 20 schools in a National Final is a huge achievement. A win on the day is an added bonus as the standard was really high.

"Personally, as the boy's PE teacher, I have been really impressed with their dedication to attending extra training and fixtures in preparation to the final. I have been really proud of the boys achievements not just in this competition but also as County Finalists and District Champions in a small-sided format.

"The boys were treated to the full footballer experience by an overnight stay in Watford and represented Wolves and Codsall Middle School brilliantly. They very much embraced the experience with enthusiasm and maturity beyond their years.

"The day was all about making most of the experience. From playing at a Premier League stadium, wearing the Wolves shirt and playing against some of the best young players in the country. The boys are still on cloud nine since returning to school and from conversations they have had with peers I can tell the memory will last with them forever. Seeing the smiles on the boys faces after the win against Man United was one the proudest moments of my teaching career. It really is great to see pupils get experiences like this.

