Fans urged to fly the flag for Villa’s European Cup heroes

Gordon Cowans (centre) celebrates Aston Villa's European Cup triumph (Photo: Marcel Antonisse/Anefo)

Supporters are being asked to get to their seats early to join in the celebrations, with each given a special souvenir flag which will form part of a pre-match display as the club marks the 40th anniversary of its finest hour.

Members of the 1982 squad, including captain Dennis Mortimer and Peter Withe, the scorer of the only goal in the final win over Bayern Munich, will be pitchside prior to kick-off together with the families of late managers Tony Barton and Ron Saunders and assistant Roy MacLaren. They will then return at half-time for a lap of honour.

Villa have held several events to mark the anniversary during the season and a special commemorative programme has also been produced for tomorrow’s match.

Fans are requested to begin waving their flags at approximately 1.52pm, when AVFC staff lift their flags into position pitchside, and continue waving them through until kick-off.

Mortimer, Withe and their team-mates from the club’s 1981 First Division title success and European triumph were also due to meet fans today at a Villa Park Fan Fest.

The event takes place in the Academy Building with tickets available on the door priced at £10, while under-14s have free entry.