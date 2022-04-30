Stourbridge Ladies can take huge stride towards league title

Stourbridge’s Keira-Cheynelle Scarlett challenges keeper Rebecca Thomas

The Glassgirls, who won 4-0 against Kidderminster Harriers last weekend, lead the way with four games to play.

Tomorrow sees them welcome second-placed Lichfield City to Hingley Playing Fields and potentially take a huge step towards the crown.

It has been a terrific season for Stour – also going on an exciting FA Cup journey and eventually bowing out to Sheffield United – and Fisher is determined to see it through.

“We’ve had a long season with a lot of games and we’re carrying a few knocks now, but you wouldn’t change any of it,” said Fisher.

“We had a good FA Cup run, the journey was great, and it took us into the league.

“But there is still the possibility we could come away with nothing from this season, which would be disastrous.

“So, we’ve just got to stay focused for our remaining games.

“This is an all-round massive game and a cup final for both teams.

“It’ll make for a really entertaining game and if we can get over that hurdle, we’ll be in pole position.

“It’s definitely doable if we can get over this hurdle against Lichfield.”

Fisher admits the Glassgirls are not at full strength for the game. Their recent form, however, has been fantastic. As well as putting four past Kidderminster last time out, they hammered nine past Tamworth a few weeks ago and got into double figures against Worcester City last month.

“We had our captain, Courtney Murphy do her ACL three or four weeks ago,” added Fisher.

“We’re not in perfect condition, but Lichfield won’t be at this point of the season either. So, we’re still in a strong position and confident we’ve got a good enough squad to get three points.”

Lichfield are two points behind Stour going into the game, having played a game more.

Up in the Super League, Villa and Birmingham are both in for tough tests. Villa head to Arsenal while Blues host Chelsea.

Title-winning Wolves end their Northern Premier season at home against Loughborough Lightning.

Albion finish with a trip to Stoke. In National One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa end their team at Peterborough United.