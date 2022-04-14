Trysull Athletic on the march towards a cup double in Beacon League

Having reached the final of Beacon Sunday league’s flagship NDT Midlands Lester Charity Cup the previous week, Athletic followed up with another crucial win this season’s Cater Cup group qualifiers.

The Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship outfit took on leading Paycare Development Division side Sedgley Rangers and ran out worthy 3-0 victors in the latest set of games.

Both were undefeated going into the clash with Sedgley having picked up nine points from three, whereas Trysull had won their opening two fixtures.

And it was Athletic who continued their good form as the trio of Jordan Darby, Chad Brandrick and Cal Kearney stole the show with well taken efforts.

This outcome enabled unbeaten Gornal Rangers to take over top spot in the group after securing a third win in four to edge home 4-3 in a thriller away to Sedgley & Gornal United West.

Brandhall Colts are also in contention to reach the knockout semi-finals after sharing four goals at AFC Bloxwich.

However, the Colts will be disappointed they did not take maximum points in this latest fixture after leading 2-0 at the interval through a fine Jacob Burrows double.

But Bloxwich denied them in the second half when two goals in a five minutes spell from Reece Berry and Josh Mansell secured a point for the hosts.

It was very much a weekend of league Cup qualifiers on the Beacon scene and there was an upset for top tier title favourites Claregate Park Rangers in the Chell Cup.

They entertained one of their nearest league championship rivals Blades FC and slipped to a 2-1 defeat. Kie Holihan netted for Claregate, while Blades took the honours thanks to Lewis Worsey and Declan Fellows.

In the same group, the points and four goals were shared by Sedgley Sporting and visiting CTS United who take over top spot from Claregate who have a match in hand.

Sporting broke the deadlock through Josh Clift, before Jay Crumpton equalised as half-time approached.

Jack Kelly was again on the mark for United earlier in the second period, but they were denied victory when Greg Poole put away a late spot-kick.

In a closely-fought Clinton Cup group three of the four semi-finalists are confirmed as AFC Goldthorne, Kewford Eagles and Wombourne Athletic who clinched their spot with a 5-3 away win at AFC Sporting Gornal.

Wombourne, who trailed early on, were pegged back twice by battling Sporting before the former grabbed two late goals to win a crucial eight-goal thriller.

The victors scoring was shared between Owen Massey, Ben Harper, Will Fellows, Brandon Malpass and Harry Meredith, while Luke Chapman (two) and Jordan Bristow replied.

Sedgley & Gornal United East kept their hopes alive with a 3-1 home success over Lane Head Titans as star man Dan Cresswell bagged a hat trick. Josh Langley responded for the Titans

In the over-30s section, Advanced Recruit league side AFC Bilbrook Vets kept alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages when hitting KT Rangers 7-0.