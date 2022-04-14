Dukes holds his nerve to land Vin Boden Cup for Wanderers

Barley Mow Wanderers celebrate winning the Vin Boden Cup, while Billy Ebblewhite presents the man-of-the-match award to Belgrade’s Antoine Julien

Dukes converted a 90th-minute penalty for the only goal of a tight final against Belgrade.

And it was Belgrade’s Antoine Julien who took home the man-o-the-match award – presented to him by Billy Ebblewhite, son of Vin Boden’s nephew Ian.

Julien fashioned the first opening for Belgrade by flicking the ball over the head of Lewis Siverns and driving into the area. His square pass was met by Andre Meads, whose first-time shot was pushed away by Barley’s Ollie Monk.

Barley settled and were close to taking the lead when Jack Hannon clipped the ball over the head of the onrushing goalkeeper, only for a covering Belgrade defender to clear off the line.

The second half continued in the same vein with chances few and far between. Donny Shinn had the best of them with a right-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box, but Mike Powell got down well to his left to push the ball away.

But there would be a late twist as substitute Andy Smith burst through and was brought down by a Belgrade defender – and Dukes sent the ball to Powell’s right for the win as Barlet held out for five minutes of stoppage time.

In the Harry Round Cup, Old Bush Athletic were 6-2 winners over Wednesbury Athletic in Group A thanks to goals from Liam Parkes (two), Luke Love, Kuda Kamire, Harry Farrow and Alex Bradnick.

Tettenhall Athletic came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at Warstones Wanderers, with Tom Mason bagging a brace and Jack Bolshaw getting the other.

Callum Watkins had set up the equalise for Mason, before a well-worked free-kick from Chris Wood on to the head of Bolshaw made it 2-1.

Nathan Gutteridge scored for ECC Sports as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hand of Croft United in Group C.

Reece Bowen, Jay Young and Rich Hooper got Croft’s goals.

The final of the Charity Cup was also set as Warstones Wanderers overcame Emerald Athletic 3-1 in one semi-final and Codsall Legion Sundats beat Hawkins Sports 2-0 in the other thanks to strikes from Daniel Lloyd and Josh Carval.

Down Syndrome Awareness were left heartbroken in their first county cup final as they were beaten 1-0 by an 89th-minute goal from Beacon Cat & Fiddle in the final of the Birmingham FA’s Sunday Amateur Cup.

There were also some league games – with Dynamo 50 Stile coming from behind to defeat KT Rangers 6-1 in Division Two thanks to doubles from Ryan Mason and Hubert Wieczorak, a strike from Romeo Resuli and an own goal.

Simon Sharma grabbed the only goal of the game for RG FC in their victory over Minerva in Division Three.

All the goals were netted in the second half, as the Division Four clash between AFC Bradmore and Tettenhall ended in the visitors’ favour.

Alex Rutter scored for Bradmore, with Tim Lowe and Kieran Large on target for Tettenhall.

Elsewhere in the division, AFC Bentley overcame AFC Willenhall 3-1, while DY United defeated Balls to Cancer 3-0 thanks to Dan Hall, Sam Baker and Jake Fairhurst.