Holdcroft nets as Codsall Legion seal Wolverhampton Sunday League title

A single strike from Jay Holdcroft earned Codsall a 1-0 win against Emerald Athletic and secured the Division One title.

Warstones Wanderers Sunday and Hawkins Sports Sunday drew 1-1.

Division Two leaders Barley Mow Wanderers ended their season with a 3-1 win over title rivals Tipton Town.

Adam Lindsay, Jay Dukes and Andy Smith notched for Barley with Ollie Monk replying.

Wanderers are four points clear at the top but can be overhauled by Dynamo 50 Stile, who beat DC Santos 3-1 thanks to goals from Ryan Mason and Hubert Wieczorakt (two), and Tipton Town.

Ed Smith and Mark Giles fired Tettenhall to a 2-1 against DY United in Division Four.

Down Syndrome Awareness are champions of Division Six after extending their perfect record to 14 wins from 14 games.

Two goals from Dan Lawrence and one each from Alex Cameron and Adam Garmson saw them to a 4-2 win at Tettenhall Athletic and the title.

In Division Seven, Hattas won a thrilling clash away to WV United 8-5.

Pattingham Panthers won 5-1 away to a Titans side who were reduced to nine players through injuries after just 10 minutes.

Bridge Tavern lost 2-1 at home to Bushbury Hill, while New Inn Wombourne and Castlecroft ECT drew 2-2.

AFC Bentley and Pelsall Rangers will go head-to-head in the Ken Pemberton Cup final.

The Bentley boys booked their place with a 3-1 win at AFC Perton while Pelsall edged out Balls To Cancer 5-4 on penalties after their tie had ended 2-2.