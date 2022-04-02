Lye aim to get back on track as they hit the road

10 - Hargreaves. Jewkes pounces on the ball.

Lye, who are fourth in the table, are three without victory in the league having suffered back-to-back defeats to leaders Lichfield City before a goalless draw with Coventry Sphinx.

This encounter at City of Stoke, who have only won once this term, offers them the chance to get back on track as they look to finish the season in solid fashion.

Kidderminster Harriers are in West Midlands Premier Cup action, going to Coventry Sphinx in the semi-finals. The other semi sees Stourbridge, who beat Lye in the last round, head to Sutton Coldfield Town.

More cup action in the West Midlands North sees Wyrley take on Coventry City.

Sedgley & Gornal United, in the West Midlands South Cup, are at Knowle.

Wolves are looking to move a step closer to sealing the Northern Premier crown and have bolstered their squad this week.

Leah Burridge has joined up with Dan McNamara’s side and strengthens their midfield going into a home clash with Huddersfield Town.

Wolves are already six points clear of second-placed Fylde and boast two games in hand.

They need to win the league and then beat the winner of the Southern Premier in a play-off to earn promotion to the second-tier Championship.

Albion have also added to their squad ahead of their trip to Sheffield, with Jade Arber returning to the club.

Arber had previously netted 25 goals in 33 games over two seasons for the Baggies before moving to Nottingham Forest last year.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to play in Albion colours again,” said Arber

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully help the team move forward and progress. There are lots of talented girls here and there’s a good energy in training between the team and the management – I’m excited to be part of it.”

The division’s other match sees Stoke City – in need of a win as they look to avoid dropping into the relegation places – host Loughborough Lightning.

In the National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa are looking to build on last weekend’s 2-1 victory at Burton Albion.

Now having a decent gap between them and the drop zone, Khalsa are back at home as they welcome Long Eaton United to the Guardian Warehousing Arena.

In the top-flight Women’s Super League, Villa are hoping to return to winning ways as they travel to Tottenham.

Villa, who are 10th, have not won in four while fifth-placed Spurs are two without victory.