There’s little to choose between the teams chasing Beacon Sunday League cup glory

Beacon League outfit Brandhall Town Colts line up for the camera as the 2021/22 season nears its conclusion

And this week was no exception as the majority of league members continued to push for a place in the semi-final stages of three competitions.

In the latest Clinton Cup group qualifiers, there remains very little to choose between the eight challengers as this week saw table-toppers Kewford Eagles held to well-earned draw by hosts Bushbury Hill.

While the Eagles had lost just once in five previous games, the Bushbury battlers had collected four points from as many matches and it was they who opened the scoring in this latest fixture with a well-taken effort from Ashley Barrett. Bushbury then defended stoutly and kept Kewford at bay until the 75th minute when the Eagles got back on level terms with a successful spot-kick from Matthew Moore as the tie ended with a share of the spoils.

Hagley United had taken nine points from their opening four group fixtures to boost their chances of progressing, but there was a surprise in store from visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East who pulled off a well-earned 3-1 triumph. Inflicting the damage for United were the trio of Dan Hickman, Dan Creswell and Josh Brown, with Rhys Lee replying.

In a third Clinton Cup clash, AFC Goldthorne dropped their first points at the hands of hosts Wombourne Athletic, who kept alive their chances of progressing when emerging 2-1 victors with a second-half brace from Brendan Malpass.

The visitors cut the deficit through Alex Duffield, but Wombourne held their rivals at bay in the closing stages to pick up three crucial group points.

Claregate Park Rangers’ push for honours on two fronts remained on course when Andrae Brown saw his charges chalk up a vital second group success, 4-1 away to Dudley Rangers United as Al Cameron (two), Kie Hourihane and Adam Garmson hit the mark. Albie Turner responded for Dudley.

Blades FC are still searching for their first points in the group after slipping to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of visiting Sporting Sedgley, for whom Liam Johns and Conner Stokes blunted the hosts.

Sedgley Rangers remain strong favourites in the Cater Cup after securing a third successive victory. This week they edged a 2-1 home win over AFC Bloxwich as Jermelle Banner and Ash Sadlier grabbed the goal limelight. Rob Hinks kept things close for Bloxwich.