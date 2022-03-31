Notification Settings

Belgrade cling on after giving Barley a hand in Wolverhampton Sunday League

Published:

The cups may have taken centre stage, but there was still plenty of league action in the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League.

In one of the games of the week, Belgrade held off a second-half fightback from Barley Mow Wanderers in Division Two.

Belgrade led 4-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Owen Love, Ellis Thompson, Adam El Ouafi  and Antoine Julien, with James Turley replying.

Belgrade did their best to give Barley a helping hand after the interval with a pair of own goals and a red card making it tense before the final whistle blew with them hanging on to a 4-3 lead.

Jungle Juice and Wolverhampton Sports GNST drew 1-1 in Division Three, while Matthew Corbett and Billy Young were on target for Woodman Inn in their 2-2 draw against AFC Bentley in Division Four.

Alex Cameron and Aaron Weston both hit hat-tricks as Down Syndrome Awareness thrashed Tettenhall Athletic 9-0. Adam Garmson (two) and Kie Houlihan also scored.

Kian Lloyd bagged both or Royal Oak’s goals in their 2-1 win over New Inn in Division Seven, while Pelsall were the week’s biggest winners – 10-0 over Bridge Tavern.

Luke Joyce (three), Shane Grice (two), Jordan Spragg, Richie Till, Harry Woods, Liam Harpin and Scott Bryan were on target for Pelsall.

And Hattas were 6-1 victors at Castlecroft ECT.

