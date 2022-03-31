AFC Bradmore up for the cup as they edge penalty shootout

AFC Bradmore celebrate winning the BP Roberts Cup at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane last Friday night

In another close final this season, penalties were needed to separate them from Tettenhall in front of a bumper crowd of more than 300 at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane ground.

Tettenhall took a first-half lead through a neat near-post header by Kieran Large, but Bradmore levelled with a 25-yard effort from Josh Annakin.

Tettenhall retook the lead through a towering header from Martin Marston, but Bradmore levelled again inside the last five minutes through Charlie Besenyei before holding their nerve to win 4-3 on spot-kicks.

There was plenty more cup action when the weekend rolled round, with penalties also needed to separate Hawkins Sports and Tipton Town in the quarter-finals of the Charity Cup.

It was the former who progressed 5-4 after the match had finished 3-3, with Sam Penwright, Jack Elcock and Callum Wood on target for Hawkins. Warstones Wanderers joined them in the semi-finals thanks to a 3-0 win at Hill Top Rangers, with Chris Brown, Marcus Flint and Nathan Cain scoring.

Ryan Bradshaw’s penalty proved to be the difference as Emerald Athletic edged out New Hampton 2-1. Nathan Jackson had earlier cancelled out Jack Marsh’s opener for Emerald.

And Josh Carvel, Jay Holdcroft and Chris Brown were among the scorers as Codsall Legion Sundats dispatched Dynamo 50 Stile 6-1.

In the quarter-finals of the Ken Pemberton Cup, Balls to Cancer were 3-1 winners at Warstones Wanderers Wolves – while there was also group stage action in the Harry Round Cup.