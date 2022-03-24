Wednesbury Athletic keep their cool as they lift the Tom Bird Cup

Wednesbury Athletic celebrate winning the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League’s Tom Bird Cup on Friday

They needed penalties to overcome opponents Dog & Partridge in the Tom Bird Cup final after a 1-1 draw, coming through the shootout 4-3.

Chad Willis was named man of the match, while Mary Edge – granddaughter of the late Tom Bird – presented the cup to the winning team.

Elsewhere, Belgrade overcame DC Santos 4-2 in Group A of the Oakley Cup – with Adam El Ouafi, Owen Love, Ben Czerepaninec (penalty) and Lee Gray on target – while Emerald Athletic were 4-0 winners at KT Rangers.

In Group B, Codsall Legion Sundats were 3-1 winners against Warstones Wanderers, with Remi Birch, Josh Carvel and Jay Holdcroft netting for Codsall and Chris Brown replying for Warstones.

Hill Top Rangers battled to a 2-1 triumph over Barley Mow Wanderers in Group C.

Hill Top took an early lead when Luke Simons chipped Ollie Monk in the Barley goal, but Jack Hannon equalised with a shot that went in off the post.

But it was Rangers who got the winner thanks to a Matt Screen header from a James Cattell corner.

Barley huffed and puffed but could not find another equaliser with Jack Gibbons in the Hill Top goal making some fine saves late on.

Tipton Town Sunday overcame Dynamo 50 Stile 4-1 in the other Group C encounter.

That was the same scoreline by which Wednesfield RBL beat AFC Perton in Group A of the Harry Round Cup.

Alex Banks, Michael Taylor, Brett Williams and Warren Beards scored for RBL, while Brad Sharman got Perton’s goal.

Raytheon overcame Tettenhall Athletic 2-0 in Group B, while James Dixon hit a hat-trick in ECC Sports’ 6-2 triumph at Ashmore in Group C.

Steven Frazer bagged a brace and Nathan Gutteridge was also on target for ECC, while Liam Downing grabbed both of Ashmore’s goals.

The other Group C game finished goalless between Toll House Athletic and Croft United.

There were also some league games, with Jungle juice winning 1-0 at Dudley United in Division Three.

In Division Four, AFC Bentley overcame Tettenhall 5-1 thanks to strikes from Shaq Ologitere, Marvin Nisbett, Jerome Samuels, Daren Gilet and Jon Benton. Mark Giles netted for Tettenhall.

Sam Baker and Dan Hall helped DY United overcome AFC Willenhall 2-1, while AFC Bradmore won 3-0 at Woodman Inn.

Titans scored all their goals in the second half as they overcame Recognise Talent in Division Seven – Nick Lane, Leon Thomas and Christian Dixon (two) were on target.

There were two more seven-goal thrillers in the division, with WV United New Inn Wombourne 4-3 and Royal Oak Chapel Ash overcoming Pattingham Panthers by the same scoreline thanks to goals from Kian Lloyd, Jo Noel and Wayne Spalding (two)