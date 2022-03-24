Table-topping Claregate Park Rangers fight back to winning ways on the road

Having suffered their first league defeat at the hands of CTS United the previous week, Claregate were indebted to a late winner from Tom Piggott on this occasion as they hit back to take maximum points against a hard-working Trysull outfit by the odd goal in three

Trysull, who only had the bare 11 players on duty, took a deserved advantage through Dan Hickman in the first period and created other opportunities to increase the lead.

But it was not to be for Athletic and Claregate levelled matters before half-time through Rodney Williams, before Piggott pounced to deny the Trysull battlers with just two minutes to go.

The dreams of Beacon representatives Widdas FC were dashed as they bowed out of the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Vase at the penultimate stage.

Widdas had given a great account of themselves in this outside cup knockout, but they were always playing second fiddle to a strong Hundred Acre Reds outfit in this semi-final clash.

Back to the domestic front and there was a big programme in the Beacon League’s various cup competitions as group qualifying matches continued. In each of the three groups, the top four will later contest semi-final knockout games.

In the Chell Cup, CTS United followed up last week’s impressive victory over Claregate by hitting another leading light, Blades FC 6-2 to boost their qualifying chances.

Star of the show was Jack Kelly, who extended his impressive form this term by notching five of his side’s goals, while Ray Milner chipped in with a sixth. Blades, who twice cancelled out a United advantage, replied through Dan Hadley and Todd Ferrier.

Dudley Rangers United picked up their first group points when coming from 2-1 down at the break to defeat visiting Sedgley Sporting 5-2, efforts from Louis Handley (two), Sam Collier, Albie Turner and Carrick Cheney. Best in reply were Gregg Poole and Alistair Lockheed.

In the Clinton Cup qualifiers, Hagley United made it three victories in four to boost their hopes of progressing to the last four with a narrow 1-0 win away to a battling Bushbury Hill side. Both sides had opportunities to add to the scoreline, the all important United winner coming from Tyler Beach on the half hour mark.

Kewford Eagles are also figuring strongly after their latest 3-1 success at Lane Head Titans, goals from Aiden Nepp, Jack Dando and Adam Hall. The sole reply came from Jake Cox.

There were also two group fixtures in the Cater Cup and both Sedgley Rangers and Brandhall Colts retained 100 per cent records with respective victories over Sedgley & Gornal United West (3-1) and Gunmakers Arms (3-0).

Brandhall were well served by the goalscoring trio of Taylor Nolan, Jakob Burrows and a fine solo effort from Taylor Parkes.

Newly crowned Development Division champions Rangers, have their eyes on further silverware and they continued their good form as the trio of Greg Whitehouse, Jordan Robinson and Craig Bickley saw off United West, who responded through James Newman.

In the Advanced Recruit over-30s section, Shere Punjab Wolves climbed off the bottom perch after edging a thrilling 5-4 win at MNF All Starz.

Shere held a comfortable 4-0 lead early in the second half, but MNF Vets never gave up the battle and gradually cut the deficit only to miss out by a single goal on the final whistle.