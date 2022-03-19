Stourbridge Ladies aiming to keep up title charge

Stourbridge Ladies are pushing towards the title Picture: Stu Leggett

The Glassgirls are seven points behind league leaders Lichfield City ahead of this weekend’s games.

However, they boast three games in hand, and a victory would be Stour’s eighth in a row in the league.

They will be feeling confident having won the reverse fixture against Coundon 10-0 last month as well.

Table-toppers Lichfield will be determined to avoid letting the Glassgirls gain any ground on them as they host Crusaders.

Lye Town, who are fourth in the division, will fancy their chances of grabbing three points against lowly Coventry Sphinx.

Kidderminster Harriers are also the firm favourites as they travel to rock-bottom City of Stoke.

Up in the top-tier Women’s Super League, Villa were welcoming Reading to the Banks’s Stadium this afternoon.

Birmingham appear set for the drop and face a difficult task at Manchester City tomorrow.

Wolves could take another big step in their bid to be crowned Northern Premier champions.

Having got back on track last weekend with a 3-0 success at Loughborough Lightning, Dan McNamara’s side are on the road again, at Middlesbrough.

Black Country rivals Albion, meanwhile, could continue their top run of form as they host AFC Fylde.

Jenny Sugarman’s Baggies are in high spirits after back-to-back wins in the league.

Darlaston Town have a free weekend Picture: Stu Leggett

In West Midlands One North, Sandwell TREC are aiming to grab their sixth victory on the spin.

Sitting second and four points off leaders Shrewsbury Town, having played four more matches, they host Shifnal Town.

Walsall will have to be on their mettle if they are to get anything at Shrewsbury.

Walsall Wood, who are third, are buoyant after thrashing Wyrley 13-1 last weekend and will be out for more goals as they go up against Coventry City.

In West Midlands One South, Sedgley & Gornal United, in third, host second-placed Knowle.