Pelsall Rangers get their hands on first silverware of season

Pelsall Rangers celebrate after victory in the CE Yardley Cup final

Rangers lifted the CE Yardley Cup – named after league president Eddie Yardley – with man-of-the-match Jack Nixon bagging an early brace to put Pelsall in charge.

Luke Joyce made it 3-0 by half-time, with that trio of goals repeated in the second half – this time it was Joyce, Aidam Spragg and Josh Kirby who added to the tally.

There were also matches in the second round of the Charity Cup, with the away sides prospering – three of them by a 3-1 scoreline.

Dynamo 50 Stile beat DC Santos 3-1, while Codsall Legion Sundats edged out Jungle Juice 2-0.

Elsewhere, Dale Holloway, Blake Archer and Craig Smith scored in Hill Top Rangers’ 3-1 triumph at Wolverhampton Sports GNST and New Hampton got the better of Connaught by the same score thanks to Ashley Evans (two) and Nathan Jackson.

AFC Bradmore triumphed 7-1 at Tettenhall Athletic in the Ken Pemberton Cup third round, with Charlie Besenyei (four), Ryan Benton, Josh Annakin and Joe Davies netting.

A penalty shootout was needed to separate Warstones Wanderers Wolves and Royal Oak Chapel Ash, with Warstones triumphing on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw. Darntay Shirley and Reece Cotterill got the goals for Warstones, while goalkeeper Declan Haire saved three penalties and Ellis Dean converted the winning penalty.

There were also more group stage matches in the Harry Round Cup.

Brett Williams, Dan Hopson and Sunny Singh fired Wednesfield RBL to a 3-2 victory over ECC United, for whom Brandon Purcell and George Maybury netted.

Meanwhile, AFC Perton hammered Wednesbury Athletic 8-2 with goals from James Weaver, Curtis Tonks, Andy Thomas, Ryan McDermott (two), Kasey Porter and Tom Morris (two).

Raytheon won 5-1 at Stoney Hill in Group B, while Croft United and Ashmore shared four goals and the spoils.

Two Wolverhampton & District Sunday League sides reached the finals of a pair of regional FA tournaments.

Down Syndrome Awareness advanced to the final of Birmingham FA’s Sunday Amateur Cup thanks to goals from Adam Garmson and Aarron Harper-Bailey at Halfway FC.