Belgrade score six in big Wolverhampton Sunday League victory

Football Stock

Tom Foster bagged a brace in their 6-1 triumph over Punjab United Sports, with Dave Maher, Kevin Frimpong, Antoine Julien and Andre Meads also on target.

Bradmore Social and Barley Mow Wanderers played out a seven-goal thriller, with Lewis Siverns, Andy Smith, James Turley and Jack Hannon earning Wanderers the points, despite goals from Bradmore’s Abi Akande (two) and Jaffary Mhina.

AFC Bentley overcame Balls to Cancer 4-1 in Division Four, while Tettenhall won 3-0 at AFC Willenhall.

Saul Wagstaffe and Sam Pursall fired Toll House to a 2-0 triumph at Dog & Partridge in Division Five, while Ryan Nash netted for ECC Sports in their 3-1 defeat by Old Bush Athletic.

Pelsall Rangers – fresh off their CE Yardley Cup triumph – recorded a 9-1 win at Bushbury Hill in Division Seven.

Callum Sehmbhy scored for Bushbury, but Luke Joyce for four of Pelsall’s goals, with Brad Bryant and Shane Grice adding doubles and Jord Spragg also getting on the scoresheet.

Ben Styles hit a hat-trick in defeat for WV United at home to New Inn Wombourne, who had a hat-trick hero of their own. Kyle Price bagged the treble, while Harrison Newbury was also on target twice.