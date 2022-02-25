Rushall Olympic keen to continue stellar league form

Liam McDonald.

Liam McDonald’s Pics fell to Royston Town on spot-kicks in the League Challenge Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night – after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

But they remain in high spirits going into tomorrow’s Southern Central Premier clash at Alvechurch, with Rushall sitting second in the table and aiming to make it seven successive victories.

“I was very proud of the lads. It was an outstanding performance,” said McDonald, reflecting on the shootout loss and looking ahead to Alvechurch.

“The lads are disappointed with the way it finished, but this will push us on for the games ahead.

“There were plenty of positives to take from the game.

“I felt that we out-worked them in the second period as our team spirit really shone through and in the end, it’s another 90 minutes undefeated at what is always a tough place to go to.

“We’ll move on from this and wish our opponents well in the final. It might just be a bit of a wake-up call that we need.”

Also in the division, Hednesford Town – who have fallen away from play-off contention over the past couple of months – will hope to get back on the horse at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The Diamonds currently occupy fifth, the final play-off berth, and sit 12 points ahead of the Pitmen – having played two more games.

Mid-table Stourbridge, meanwhile, host Leiston.

Up in National League North, Kidderminster Harriers will fancy their chances of adding to their promotion bid with a win at bottom side Farsley Celtic.

Harriers have won their last four league outings.

Stafford Rangers could go 10 unbeaten in the Northern Premier as they welcome Stalybridge Celtic to Marston Road.

In Northern One Midlands, Halesowen Town and Chasetown both continue to hunt down league leaders Ilkeston Town.

Halesowen host Loughborough Dynamo while Chasetown are at Soham Town Rangers.