Stourbridge Women give title hopes a boost with 10-goal win

Stourbridge goal celebration (Nicklin).

The Glassgirls – who gave a fine account of themselves in defeat against Sheffield United in the Women’s FA Cup earlier this term – continue to go from strength to strength.

They sit just three points off the top of the table, boasting two games in hand, and will be in high spirits ahead of tomorrow’s encounter with Coventry Sphinx (2pm) given their exploits last weekend.

Lili Beth Brown, Cheryl Edwards, Alex Nicklin and Connie Dutton all bagged braces against Coundon.

Esme Moran and Millie Rogers also found the net, while Courteney Murphy was shown a late red card along with a Coundon player.

“The win is the main thing,” said boss Andy Fisher, whose side are third, behind Sutton Coldfield Town and Lichfield City.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but the application we showed on a difficult pitch was very pleasing. And we did manage to put some good football together at times.

“It’s another one of our cup finals ticked off, but there’s still a long way to go if we want to win the title.

“I don’t see Sutton or Lichfield slipping up, so we’ve just got to concern ourselves with doing our job.”

Lichfield will be aiming to keep hold of top spot as they head to Worcester City.

Kidderminster Harriers – who lost 4-1 to the table-toppers last weekend – host Lye Town.

Lye are aiming to bounce back from a 5-4 defeat at the hands of Crusaders.

Up in the Super League, Villa are on the road at Everton, who have lost their last three matches.

Bottom-of-the-pile Birmingham, meanwhile, have a tough task on their hands as they host Tottenham Hotspur.

In the National League Northern Premier, Albion have a historic clash at The Hawthorns to look forward to.

The Baggies’ women will play at the ground for the first time as they host Derby County next month.

But for the here and now, focus is on tomorrow’s game at Loughborough Lightning.

Three points would give Albion a bit more breathing room as they look to avoid being dragged into the relegation mix.

Also in the division, Wolves are out to strengthen their grip on top spot. Dan McNamara’s outfit are a point clear of Derby, with two games in hand, as they get ready to host Huddersfield Town.

Wolves are in a buoyant mood, too, after smashing five past Hull City. Amber Hughes scored twice in that game, taking her tally to 14 for the season.

Stoke City travel to Brighouse Town.

In National League Division One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa are looking to make it back-to-back wins over Leafield Athletic.

Having beaten them 3-1 in the cup last weekend, they will hope for the same outcome in the league as a win would see Khalsa into a more steady position in mid-table.

In West Midlands One North, Walsall are hoping to recover from a 5-1 loss to Sandwell TREC.

The Saddlers head over to Darlaston Town, while Sandwell are aiming to keep up the momentum at Walsall Wood.

Wood will fancy their chances of pushing for a third-placed finish as they only sit four points off AFC Telford United – and have played five games fewer than the Bucks.