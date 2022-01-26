Aston Villa Women swoop for England legend Jill Scott

England midfielder Jill Scott joins Aston Villa on loan from Manchester City.

The 34-year-old midfielder has joined up for the rest of the Women’s Super League season in a deal which could prove beneficial to both player and club.

Scott, who has 153 caps for the Lionesses, wants more playing time in order to boost her chances of featuring in this summer’s European Championships.

Villa, meanwhile, hope her experience will be valuable as they look to extinguish any lingering fears of relegation and kick on into mid-table.

Carla Ward’s team sit ninth after a last-gasp victory over Leicester last weekend. Villa are thought to have fought off competition from at least three other clubs for Scott’s signature.

Ward said: “When we heard of Jill's availability it was a no-brainer.

“To have the chance to acquire one of England's most decorated footballers is a chance we couldn't turn down.

“Jill will bring so much to this group, not only on the pitch but I see her having a huge impact off it too.

“We have some hugely exciting young talents coming through, so for them to learn from someone of Jill's stature will be massive.”

Scott said: “I’m really excited. I feel like a kid on their first day at school. It is a fantastic club and when I saw the plans, after first speaking to Carla, I was blown away by it.

“I don’t expect to just turn up and play. I know I have to earn my place in the team. I knew as Christmas approached a loan move would be the best for me. I did it when I joined Everton last season so that was it, really.