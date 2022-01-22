West Brom Women in high spirits ahead of crunch Black Country derby

West Brom Women

The Baggies put five past Leafield Athletic in the Birmingham County Cup last weekend, setting up a semi-final with Stourbridge.

Leigh Dugmore, Hannah George, Mariam Mahmood, Shannon Stamps and Portia-Milan Langley Wright scored in the 5-1 triumph.

That made it four successive wins across all competitions for Jenny Sugarman's side.

A free weekend now allows them to fully rest and recharge for the huge clash with fierce rivals Wolves next Wednesday (7.45pm).

The Baggies will be looking for revenge at Coles Lane after losing the reverse fixture 2-0 in August.

Wolves, meanwhile, are out to build momentum going into the derby.

Dan McNamara's side – fifth in the National League Northern Premier – welcome second-placed Derby County to Castlecroft tomorrow (2pm).

It is a much-welcome return to league action for Wolves, with their last third-tier game having been all the way back in mid-October.

McNamara, whose charges have played in a succession of cup competitions as of late, said: "It doesn't matter the opponent – we're just delighted to be back in the league.

"I've said it time and time again, I don't think it's right. How are you meant to compete in a league having not played for three-and-a-half months? I've never heard of it in my life.

"So, it's almost like pre-season, starting again and preparing for the first league game of the season.

"We're just delighted to be back on the pitch and playing in the league again."

The other Northern Premier clash sees Stoke City host Nottingham Forest.

In Northern One Midlands, Sporting Khalsa are aiming to return to winning ways as they travel to rock-bottom Bedworth United.

Lichfield City are hoping to keep hold of top spot in the West Midlands Premier.

Currently level on points with Sutton Coldfield Town, but with a slightly better goal difference, they head to Coundon Court.

Both Stourbridge and Lye Town are also in the title race – sitting four points behind the top two, with the Glassgirls having played two games fewer than their rivals.

Stour are going to Crusaders while Lye host Worcester City.

Sixth-placed Kidderminster Harriers will fancy their chances of picking up three points against the winless bottom club, City of Stoke.

Bragging rights are at stake in the West Midlands One North as Sandwell TREC take on Walsall Wood.

They currently sit eighth and seventh respectively, but well clear of the bottom two.

Wyrley could move off the foot of the table with a big win over fellow strugglers Coventry City.

Walsall are going to league leaders Shifnal Town, while Darlaston Town 1874 host Port Vale.

In the West Midlands One South, Sedgley & Gornal United face Rugby Borough.