Wolves Women look for a new route to silverware

Walsall penalty - Bate.

Dan McNamara’s side bowed out of the Women’s National League Cup after they were edged out on penalties by Liverpool Feds last Sunday – a back-and-forth clash having ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Tomorrow, they could put in a fine response in the Birmingham County Cup.

Wolves go to Knowle, knowing a victory would take them into the last four.

They are the favourites to get the job done, too, being three divisions higher than their hosts.

Centre-half Emma Cross said: “We’re out of the two big cups so the league is our priority now, but we’d love to pick up some silverware, so we’ll be going all out to beat Knowle.”

Wolves had last year’s final with Albion cancelled due to Covid precautions.

Cross added: “It was so disappointing to lose our chance of winning the Cup last season, but hopefully we can do it this year.

“We’ll definitely be looking to get past Knowle and go back into the league campaign on a high.”

Also in the competition, Albion – who fell to Coventry United in the 2019 final – host Leafield Athletic.

The Baggies go into the tie after beating Stoke City 1-0 in the National League Northern Premier last weekend.

Stourbridge are also bidding to reach the semis as they make the trip to Solihull Sporting.

In the Staffordshire County Cup, Walsall Wood are out to continue their strong run.

The West Midlands Division One North outfit take on Doveridge in the quarter-finals.

Sporting Khalsa face Lichfield City Reserves.

In a strange clash, holders Stoke City face Stoke City Reserves.

And in the Worcestershire County Cup, Kidderminster Harriers are out to progress to the semi-finals as they host Malvern Town.

As part of the weekend’s league action, Lye Town could grab a third win on the spin in the West Midlands Premier. Having put three past both Tamworth and City of Stoke, they will look to keep up their scoring prowess against Coventry-based Coundon Court.

They could move up to fourth with a victory.

Lichfield City, meanwhile, could go level with league leaders Sutton Coldfield Town with three points against Coventry Sphinx.

In the West Midlands Division One North, Walsall have a free weekend.

They were on the right side of a five-goal thriller with Port Vale at Dales Lane last weekend, moving them up to fourth.

Tomorrow’s games in the division see Darlaston Town 1874 aim to pull off a bit of an upset at AFC Telford United.

Sandwell TREC are out to inflict another defeat on Vale, while rock-bottom Wyrley have a huge task on their hands against Shrewsbury. Sedgley & Gornal United are not playing.

In the top-tier Super League, both Villa and Birmingham were playing today.