Kidderminster Harriers fans dare to dream on their big day in the FA Cup

Kevin Williams travelled all the way from Gibraltar to watch the team he has supported since the late 1960s

The 3rd round draw has seen the Harriers, who are the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, drawn at home against Championship side Reading at 3pm on Saturday.

With a sold-out crowd expected at Aggborough Stadium for the game and a prize-windfall of £75,000 in prize money, the excitement levels have been building for fans across the town.

Among the fans getting ready for the game is Kevin Williams, who has supported the club since the 1960s and has travelled from Gibraltar to visit his family and watch the game.

The 57-year-old said: "I remember going to see them in the Cow Shed at the ground with my dad when I was a nipper and I went to Millwall in the 1980s for the FA Cup replay.

"I also have the memories of seeing them play Sunderland when they were in the Premier League and only losing 1-0, and getting to the fifth round in 1994, so lots of good memories."

Mr Williams said he could feel a real feeling of excitement around the town and said it was worth flying home with a hangover the next day.

He said: "I was already heading over here to see my family and then saw the draw, so I made sure to extend my stay here to be at the match.

"It'll be worth getting on a plane on Sunday full of cup cheer and a slight hangover if we can pull off the win, which I know will be on the day as it won't go to a replay.