West Brom Women up for the Cup as Glassgirls offer free entry

Stourbridge are offering free entry to their game (Picture: Stuart Leggett)

The Baggies enjoyed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Long Eaton United last Sunday to seal their place in the fourth round – where they will face either Southampton or Exeter City at the end of January.

And tomorrow sees them turn their attention to the Birmingham County Cup, in their last match before the festive break.

Albion are heading to Solihull Moors with the hope of advancing to the quarter-finals.

The Baggies, of the National League Northern Premier, are the favourites, being a step higher than the hosts.

Wolves Women are also aiming to get through in the competition, against Bedworth United.

Dan McNamara’s side have been smarting ever since a 4-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the start of the month – after having their game against Hull last weekend postponed because of an unplayable pitch.

The other Birmingham County Cup tie sees Stourbridge Ladies host FC Premier. And as a thank you for the support they received when bowing out of the FA Cup against Sheffield United last weekend, admission is free.

Kick-off is at 2pm at Hingleys, Bluebell Road, Cradley.

In the Staffordshire County Cup, Sporting Khalsa Women are taking on Lichfield City Reserves in the quarter-finals.

Walsall Wood Ladies are also at home, facing Doveridge LFC.

Reigning champions Stoke City Ladies, in an interesting turn of events, play the Potters’ reserves.

In league action, in the top-tier Super League, Villa Women are making the trip up to Manchester United.

Villa are 10th in the 12-team league while United are fifth.

Birmingham City Women have a good chance of grabbing their first win of the campaign as they travel to Leicester City.

With former Blues and Albion midfielder Darren Carter in charge, a point is all they have racked up so far.

Bottom club Leicester, though, have lost all nine of their games, so a lot is riding on tomorrow’s clash.

Lye Town Ladies could climb up the West Midlands Premier table by beating Tamworth.

Seventh-placed Kidderminster Harriers Women – a place above Lye on goal difference, having played one more game – host Coundon Court.

Lichfield City Ladies should prove too strong for bottom-of-the-pile City of Stoke Women.

In the West Midlands One North, Walsall Ladies will hope to make it back-to-back victories as they face AFC Telford United.

Darlaston Town Ladies go up against Coventry City, while Wyrley Ladies head to Shifnal Town.