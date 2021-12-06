Notification Settings

FA Cup third round draw: Tough tie for Aston Villa, Wolves at home

By Joseph MasiFootballPublished:

Kidderminster Harriers will take on Championship side Reading in the third round of the FA Cup – while Villa will travel to Manchester United.

FA Cup draw
FA Cup draw

The draw for the world's oldest knockout competition took place last night and threw up a number of exciting ties.

National League North outfit Kidderminster had been hoping to be drawn against Premier League opposition after beating Halifax in round two.

But while they didn't get a top flight side, they did get a home draw against a Championship outfit with Reading heading to the Black Country on the weekend commencing January 7.

The Royals currently sit 20th in the second tier but boast some big names in their squad including former England striker Andy Carroll.

Elsewhere, Villa boss Steven Gerrard will renew his rivalry with Manchester United after his side were drawn to play at Old Trafford.

Villa beat United at the stadium back in September. But they will face a different challenge this time around with Ralf Rangnick now in charge of the Red Devils.

Wolves, meanwhile, will host Championship outfit Sheffield United in the third round. The two teams last met at Molineux last season – with Wolves winning 1-0.

Albion have also been drawn at home but face a tough clash against Premier League Brighton.

The Seagulls are managed by Solihull-born, former Baggies defender, Graham Potter.

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

