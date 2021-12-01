Notification Settings

More than £16,000 raised for much-loved footballer Leon Taylor

By Thomas ParkesWalsallFootballPublished:

More than £16,000 has now been raised in memory of popular and much-loved footballer Leon Taylor who died at the age of 36.

The striker, who lived in Walsall and was well-known across the West Midlands football scene, was taken ill on November 24.

It was announced a day later that he had died which prompted a string of poignant and heartfelt tributes to the footballer.

Now a fundraiser, set up by Darlaston Town 1874 where Taylor played, has raised more than £16,000 in donations for his family.

The footballer was most recently at Darlaston Town 1874 and also counted Sporting Khalsa, AFC Wulfrunians, Brocton, Wednesfield, Bilston Town, Bloxwich United, Tividale and Walsall Wood among his former clubs.

Clubs across the Midlands paid their respects to Taylor on social media – with Dudley Town describing him as a “fantastic character, player and man” whilst Walsall Wood described him as a “top bloke who was loved by everyone at the Wood”.

AFC Wulfrunians added: “We are extremely saddened to hear the news that one of our former players, Leon Taylor, has passed away. He only made a couple of appearances for us but played against us on many occasions and was a great lad. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this sad time. RIP Leon.”

The fundraising effort is being led by Darlaston Town 1874 with people still encouraged to donate to help Taylor’s family in the short-term with living costs and provide them with some financial stability.

People can donate at to the fundraiser by visiting gofund me.com/f/darlaston-town-1874-fc-in-memory-of-leon-taylor

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

