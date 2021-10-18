Wolves and Aston Villa festive fixtures moved for TV

A TV camera (AMA)

The visit of the Hornets will not be shown live but has been moved from its original 3pm slot after Wolves’ trip to Arsenal on December 28 was switched to a 12.30pm start, for live broadcast on Amazon Prime.

Fixture changes for the final month of 2021 were confirmed by the Premier League, with Wolves supporters required to make several changes to their diary.

The visit to Manchester City on Saturday, December 11 will now start at 12.30 after being selected for live broadcast by BT Sport, with the same channel showing the visit to Brighton on December 15, which now kicks off at 7.30pm.

Wolves’ showdown with Chelsea at Molineux on December 18 is, meanwhile, subject to change depending on the visitors participation in the Club World Cup.

The changes continue into the New Year with Wolves' trip to Manchester United now moved back 48 hours to 5.30pm on Monday, January 3, in order to be shown by Sky Sports.

Villa have six matches scheduled for live broadcast through December and early January with their home fixture against Chelsea on Boxing Day moved to 5.30pm after being selected by Sky Sports.

Their trip to Leeds on December 28 kicks off at the same time and will be shown on Amazon Prime, while Dean Smith’s return to Brentford now takes place on January 2 at 2pm and will be on Sky.

Jack Grealish’s first match back at Villa Park since his £100million switch to Manchester City has been confirmed as an 8.15pm kick-off on Wednesday, December 1 and is on Amazon.