Ebony Salmon eyes big night with England

The Lionesses take on Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier aiming to follow up last Friday’s 8-0 thrashing of North Macedonia.
Salmon, 20, was an unused substitute at St Mary’s Stadium but will be hoping to make it onto the pitch for what would be her second senior cap. The former Manchester United and Bristol City star, who started her footballing journey playing alongside boys at Gornal Colts, was one of several prospects called up this month by new England boss Sarina Wiegman.
Salmon, who now plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, made her Lionesses bow back in February in a 6-0 friendly win against Northern Ireland.