Wolves and Aston Villa to face Premier League opposition in Carabao Cup third round

Bruno Lage and Dean Smith.

Wolves will host former boss Nuno Espirito Santo's Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux, having already lost to them in the Premier League last weekend.

Villa travel to Stamford Bridge to face Champions League winners Chelsea, meaning they'll play Thomas Tuchel's side twice in a matter of weeks through the month of September.

Both Villa and Wolves thrashed lower league opposition to earn their place in the third round, with Dean Smith's side beating Barrow 6-0, whilst Wolves despatched Nottingham Forest 4-0 at The City Ground.