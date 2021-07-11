Excitement ends in despair across Black Country and Staffordshire as England lose on penalties

Too tense to watch at he Hangar in Wolverhampton

England’s dreams of an historic Euros victory in front of an exuberant home crowd were dashed in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties at Wembley in the nation’s capital, which had earlier seen ticketless fans breach security to get into the stadium.

England’s early lead, putting them 1-0 up just two minutes into the first half, was not enough to clinch victory, leaving fans devastated.

A win would have been the men’s football team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup success, which also took place at Wembley.

Before the game excitement reached fever pitch at pubs and bars across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Optimistic before the match at the Cleveland Arms, Wolverhampton, are Steve Hancock, Jane Hancock, John Brookes and Andrea Whittaker

Proudly supporting the team’s colours and draped in England flags fans were in party mode for the biggest game in half a century.

Fans glued themselves to television screens, donning clothes flags and masks, eagerly waiting to watch the action alongside friends and family.

There was an electric atmosphere inside The Hangar in Wolverhampton. Hundreds of enthusiastic fans watched the game. The vibe was akin to a music festival, with fans cheerily singing songs out loud.

A heartfelt rendition of the national anthem was sung as flames shot into the air from the stage.

Among the fans gathered to watch the action was Tom Curran, aged 29 from Kingswinford, who said: “I’m nervous but quite confident.

“We are riding on a wave. I have never seen us go to a major final. It is just great to be here.”

England fans watch the match at The Hangar, Wolverhampton

Adam Soley, aged 29, who lives in Sedgley, said: “I feel nervous, indescribable. It is the first time in my life that we have reached the final.When you are a kid, growing in the Midlands, football is ingrained in the culture."

And there were delirious scenes when Luke Shaw scored for England within the first three minutes, with fans celebrating emphatically with one another.

But Italy grew into the game, dominating the second half and equalising through a scrappy Leonardo Bonucci goal. The game stayed 1-1 and went to penalties where Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed for England.

Heartbreak for England fans at The Hangar, Wolverhampton

At The Cleveland Arms in Moseley Village, Wolverhampton, there was a sell-out crowd with 142 people booked in to watch the action.

Among those watching were friends Aaron Lloyd, aged 30 and from Darlaston, and Rory Gallen, 31, from Walsall.

Aaron was feeling optimistic before the match, saying: “I have got my lucky flag with me which I have brought along every game.

“It would mean the world to me if we won the tournament. It hasn’t happened for over half a century. It will be a first for all of us.”

Italy celebrate winning on penalties

Rory added: “We have got to be patriotic.”

Steve Hancock, 57 from Eastfield, said: “I know every country has gone through it all [with the coronavirus pandemic] but look how close everybody has come together thanks to the football.

“It has united everybody.”

Michael Morgan, 51 and from Wolverhampton, said: “Winning the Euros would mean a lot because I wasn’t born when we won the World Cup in 1966."

Warren Hobbs, 31 and from Wednesfield, was watching the game alongside 41-year-old Michelle Hill from Wednesfield and 37-year-old Emma Davies, from Oxley.

Warren said: “I am nervous but excited.”

The Cleveland Arms can usually hold 420 people but the pub has had to reduce its capacity to 142 due to social distancing.