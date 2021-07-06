Hey Jude, can we have your shirt? England star shows he still has Blues in his heart

The 18-year-old star said he "couldn't help myself" as he strode over towards the Blues supporters following England's 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday.
Bellingham left St Andrew's for German giants Borussia Dortmund in a dream £25 million move last year but the gesture showed he still has Birmingham City in his heart.
Thank you for the unreal support. Couldn’t help myself.😉#KRO #UTB https://t.co/1SFXNp48Uk— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 3, 2021
The Stourbridge-born teenager is still adored by Blues fans and the second city club even retired his number 22 shirt in tribute to him.
Bellingham, a late substitute in the stroll against Ukraine, posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the unreal support. Couldn't help myself."
Showing his love for Blues, he added #KRO and #UTB, short for St Andrew's terrace anthem Keep Right On and Up the Blues.
Bellingham will be hoping his dream rise to the top of the game will continue as England play Denmark in the semi-final of the Euros on Wednesday before a possible final on Sunday.