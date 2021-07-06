Hey Jude, can we have your shirt? England star shows he still has Blues in his heart

England star Jude Bellingham. Jude Bellingham in action for Blues.

The 18-year-old star said he "couldn't help myself" as he strode over towards the Blues supporters following England's 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday.

Bellingham left St Andrew's for German giants Borussia Dortmund in a dream £25 million move last year but the gesture showed he still has Birmingham City in his heart.

The Stourbridge-born teenager is still adored by Blues fans and the second city club even retired his number 22 shirt in tribute to him.

Bellingham, a late substitute in the stroll against Ukraine, posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the unreal support. Couldn't help myself."

Jude Bellingham in action for Blues.

Showing his love for Blues, he added #KRO and #UTB, short for St Andrew's terrace anthem Keep Right On and Up the Blues.