Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer

Lee Bowyer's side will face a side who were competing in the Premier League last season, plus two of the teams that made the Championship play-offs, all in the opening month.

A trip to Sheffield United, who slipped out of the top flight last term, on August 7 kicks off the season for Blues.

That clash is followed by a home showdown with Stoke before Bournemouth, who were beaten by Brentford in the play-offs in May, check into St Andrew's on Wednesday, August 18.

The opening month is rounded of by trips to Luton on the 21st and Barnsley, who lost to Swansea in last season's other play-off semi-final, on the 28th.

The first derby day showdown with Albion is scheduled for the October 16 at The Hawthorns with the return clash taking place on April 2.