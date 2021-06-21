MP calls on FA to provide funding for more defibrillators after Christian Eriksen collapse

A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is fine under the circumstances in hospital. Photo: Christian Eriksen/Instagram/PA Media.

Michael Fabricant added his voice to cross-party calls for the life-saving equipment after footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

The footballer, who collapsed during Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020, received treatment and has since been discharged from hospital.

Mr Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said: "I have joined Mary Foy, the Labour MP for Durham, calling on the Football Association to provide additional funding and speed up the installation of this life saving equipment.

"Cardiac arrests like Christian Eriksen's are thankfully very rare: around one in 50,000 among sports-people. But as we witnessed, they do occur and are far more common amongst spectators.

"The Denmark v Finland game also highlighted how crucial it is that there is pitch side access to life-saving medical equipment whether that be at the European Championships in Copenhagen, an under-15s game in Burntwood, a walking football match in Lichfield, or a five-a-side pick up game in Birmingham. Christian Eriksen’s life was undoubtedly saved by the quick actions of the players, officials, and medical staff in Copenhagen."

Mr Fabricant added the incident has shown the need for the expansion of the FA's Emergency Aid course to become compulsory to a number of players, coaches and referees at each grassroots club.

He said: "The FA Emergency Aid course ‘aims to provide the participant with the knowledge, practical skills and confidence to be able to attend a conscious or unconscious casualty, ensuring that appropriate care is given until the emergency medical services arrive and takeover’.