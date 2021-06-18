Football fans urged to get tested for Covid before meeting to watch Euros

Harry Kane applauds fans at the end of England's match against Croatia.

Walsall Council made the plea to residents after a "significant increase" in virus cases with a particular surge in the Delta variant.

In Wolverhampton, people have been warned that police will be patrolling pubs in the city during the England v Scotland game to ensure Covid rules are stuck to.

Councillors called on people to watch football outside or in well-ventilated areas when meeting up with others outside their household.

Councillor Stephen Craddock, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: "So many football fans have been looking forward to the Euros hoping that the team they support will become champions.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves safely, so advise caution when mixing with others, especially as we know the Covid-19 Delta variant spreads between people faster and easier.

"The more people come together to do things like watch football and other sports, shopping, heading out for dinner and drinks, the more chance this virus has to spread. Twice weekly testing, even when the football isn’t on will help keep friends, family and the Walsall community safe."

Councillor Craddock added people should get themselves tested, even if they have no symptoms, and ensure they take up their offer of the vaccine – with all adults now eligible for it.

The current rate for people testing positive for Covid-19 in the borough stands at 46.6 per 100,000 of the population, with tests available from 10 symptom free testing locations.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "We all want to get back to the times when we could watch sport in close proximity of each other and celebrate goals and other wins with a hug or a high five.

"The only way we can do that is if we remember the golden rules of hands, face, space and fresh air. Watch the games outdoors when the weather allows and make sure indoor areas have windows and doors open because that ventilation allows the Covid-19 particles in the air to be blown away.

"If you’re planning to visit a pub, ensure you follow the Covid-secure measures in place to keep yourself, their staff and other customers safe. Make sure you wear a face covering when you enter and leave the pub and visiting the bathroom, use hand sanitiser regularly, and under stage 3 of the roadmap out of lockdown it is still table service at the moment so remain seated.