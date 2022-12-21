Notification Settings

Tipton's Jamie Hughes is out of tune at PDC World Championships

Jamie Hughes is still searching for his first victory at the PDC World Darts Championship after crashing out of the first round at the hands of Jimmy Hendriks.

Jamie Hughes: Picture - LAWRENCE LUSTIG
The Tipton thrower has qualified for the Alexandra Palace event four years in a row – having previously twice been a semi-finalist in the BDO World Championship.

Despite taking the first set against Henriks, ‘Yozza’ found himself out of tune as he went down 3-1, missing out on a second-round clash with Brendan Dolan.

Hughes fought back to win an edgy opening set, but Hendriks battled back, firing in three 180s and taking out a superb tops-tops 104 finish in the penultimate leg to seal his progression.

“It was a tough battle. I am really relieved,” reflected 28-year-old Dutchman Hendriks. “It is a special feeling to play on this stage.

“Unfortunately I didn’t play my best game, but hopefully I can show it in the next round.”

