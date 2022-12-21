Tipton's Jamie Hughes is out of tune at PDC World Championships

Jamie Hughes: Picture - LAWRENCE LUSTIG

The Tipton thrower has qualified for the Alexandra Palace event four years in a row – having previously twice been a semi-finalist in the BDO World Championship.

Despite taking the first set against Henriks, ‘Yozza’ found himself out of tune as he went down 3-1, missing out on a second-round clash with Brendan Dolan.

Hughes fought back to win an edgy opening set, but Hendriks battled back, firing in three 180s and taking out a superb tops-tops 104 finish in the penultimate leg to seal his progression.

“It was a tough battle. I am really relieved,” reflected 28-year-old Dutchman Hendriks. “It is a special feeling to play on this stage.