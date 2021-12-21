Jason Lowe progresses through PDC World Darts Championship opener

Cradley Health's Jason Lowe on his way to victory in the PDC World Darts Championship First Round - Credit Lawrence Lustig/PDC

The 49-year-old former builder, who only received his PDC tour card in 2020, got off to a shaky start against the Swede but began to score well and ran out a comfortable winner.

It's the first time Lowe, who earned his tour card with victory at the Q School, had played in front of a World Championship Crowd, and he relished the opportunity.

He said: "It is an absolutely fantastic place here, I played here last year with no crowd and it is a whole different game.

"There is all the shouting, and it can unsettle you, but it is an absolutely fantastic place and I am thrilled to be here.

"I do enjoy the crowds, but I only got my card two years ago so I've had no experience in front of crowds, so I just want to get more experience and improve."

Lowe is now going to have a tough test on his hands as he takes on Jose De Sousa, who sits seventh in the current PDC Order of Merit rankings, in the second round.

However, Lowe admitted that he knows he can perform better than he did in his opener.

He said: "If you had watched me a few weeks ago against Gerwen Price, I had trouble with the doubles and I must admit my confidence was low coming here, I didn't know what to expect.

"I am happy to get through, but I know I am a lot better than that.

"It looks good 3-0, but I was quite edgy, I had to settle in and I know I am a better player than that.