Gerwyn Price set for Grand Slam opener

Gerwyn Price (Photo: Lawrence Lustig)

Price, a two-time Grand Slam winner, will step up to the oche at Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday afternoon for his Group A opener against Northern Ireland’s Nathan Rafferty.

Premier League and World Grand Prix champion Jonny Clayton is also in action during the tournament’s opening session, facing Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in Group B.

Defending champion Jose de Sousa gets his campaign under way on Saturday night when he plays Matt Campbell.

But the highlight of the late session is unquestionably the clash between Michael van Gerwen and Lisa Ashton and Peter Wright’s meeting with Fallon Sherrock as the two PDC Women’s Series qualifiers take on two superstars of the sport.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld also makes his Grand Slam return in Saturday’s final game, as he faces Michael Smith.