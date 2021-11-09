Gerwyn Price set for Grand Slam opener

By Matt MaherDartsPublished:

World champion Gerwyn Price will be the headline act when the Grand Slam of Darts gets under way in Wolverhampton this weekend.

Gerwyn Price (Photo: Lawrence Lustig)
Gerwyn Price (Photo: Lawrence Lustig)

Price, a two-time Grand Slam winner, will step up to the oche at Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday afternoon for his Group A opener against Northern Ireland’s Nathan Rafferty.

Premier League and World Grand Prix champion Jonny Clayton is also in action during the tournament’s opening session, facing Rusty-Jake Rodriguez in Group B.

Defending champion Jose de Sousa gets his campaign under way on Saturday night when he plays Matt Campbell.

But the highlight of the late session is unquestionably the clash between Michael van Gerwen and Lisa Ashton and Peter Wright’s meeting with Fallon Sherrock as the two PDC Women’s Series qualifiers take on two superstars of the sport.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld also makes his Grand Slam return in Saturday’s final game, as he faces Michael Smith.

The tournament, which features 32 players split into eight groups of four, runs until Sunday, November 21. Tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.co.uk

Darts
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News