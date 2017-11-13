Berry Van Peer gets emotional win in Grand Slam of Darts

The youngster had defeated Simon Whitlock on his Grand Slam debut before being defeated by Gary Anderson in Sunday's second group games, and claimed a narrow triumph in his shoot-out with Scottish newcomer Menzies.

Van Peer opened the tie with a 78 finish and claimed three legs in a row from 2-1 down to move to the brink of victory, despite struggling to release his first dart due to the effects of his dartitis.

After missing match darts in leg seven, Menzies finished 68 and tops to force a decider, but the Scot missed his chance to claim victory in a tense finale before Van Peer hit double ten to claim an emotional win.

"I'm feeling good because I won but it was tough for me - I feel like I'm dreaming," said Van Peer. "I'd have been happy just to win a couple of legs in every game, but then I won my first game.

"It was an unbelievable match today. I got some tips and they've really helped me through the game. I tried to compose myself every time, I started well and to win was great but it was so hard.

"I've qualified for this for a reason and I wanted to enjoy it, and I can say I stood there and achieved more than I could hope for."

Gary Anderson progressed to the knockout stages in Wolverhampton with a 100 percent record as he completed a disappointing three days for winless Simon Whitlock with a 5-2 triumph over the Australian.

The Scot followed up his wins over Cameron Menzies and Berry van Peer with a strong 104.73 average to see off Whitlock, hitting five 180s, a 130 finish and two 13-darters to top Group H.

"I thought it was a bit of an iffy game but I'm glad to get through with three wins," said Anderson. "I've had a lot of time off but I'm getting back into it and starting to get my game back to where I want to be."

Peter Wright claimed his second round spot with a dramatic 5-4 win over Alan Norris in their Group E shoot-out.

A tight battle saw the opening seven legs go with throw as Norris edged 4-3 up before Wright landed a 180 and then took out a brilliant 170 finish to take the game into a decider.

Wright then landed a 180 to leave 36, and when Norris missed tops for a 105 finish the Scot stepped in to complete a 14-darter as he sealed a second round place.

"It was tough so I'm relieved to win it but Alan played really well and it was so hard to break his throw," said Wright. "You have to battle and sometimes you have to win dirty, and I did that today.

"I've still got to improve but I'm through and I can get ready for the last 16 now because there are still so many players who can win this.

"I'm glad that these darts worked under pressure because I've only been using this design for three games but I know there's more in the tank."

Corey Cadby claimed a consolation victory in Group E as he defeated Glen Durrant, the Lakeside Champion who had already secured his last 16 place.

Former World Youth Champion Cadby took out 120 and 79 as he came from a leg down to lead 3-1 and also took a 4-2 lead before Durrant hit back to level, but the Australian showed his class with a maximum and a 90 finish to snatch the win.

"It was a battle because Glen is playing really well, so to finish off with a win is nice," said Cadby. "It's better than going out with three losses, and unfortunately I'm not going through but I'll move on now."