Stourbridge too strong for Fordhouses in play-off clash

The annual play-offs between the winners of the Shropshire, South Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire leagues kicked off at the weekend.

The fixtures were heavily impacted by rain, but Stourbridge, the Worcestershire champions, beat Fordhouses, the South Staffordshire champions, by 30 runs on DLS.

Stourbridge batted first and compiled a competitive 247-9 from their 50 overs thanks to three half-centuries from Jujar Johal (54), Marvarick Perry (80) and Dominic O’Reilly (52).

At 117-3, Fordhouses looked well set for victory, but the loss of three wickets in three overs put them behind the DLS required rate, and when the rain came and ended proceedings, they were short of where they needed to be.

With the heavy rain on Sunday, no results were possible as Fordhouses we due to host Handsworth, while Stourbridge’s clash against Whitchurch was also abandoned.

It is Stourbridge’s to lose as they head into the final round of games this weekend, they travel to Handsworth. Fordhouses will hope to beat Whitchurch at Heath Road on Saturday if they are to achieve their aim of promotion.